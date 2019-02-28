Prosecutors Want Immunity Lifted for Former Minister Over Health Costs

ATHENS – Former Alternate Health Care Minister Marios Salmas from New Democracy will be called before a corruption prosecutor looking into the overpricing of medical procedures who wants Parliament to lift immunity for the veteran politician.

That’s part of an investigation into the country’s national healthcare provider EOPYY and involves alleged overcharging for diagnostic arthroscopies, which could lead to charges of breach of faith for Salmas, and additional counts of embezzlement, said Kathimerini.

State auditors checked about 543 medical referrals issued to EOPYY which either didn’t have the signature of the insured or lacked the stamp of the health provider with the audit also reportedly showing July 2015 to the end of August 2016, EOPYY paid 554,458 euros ($631,807) for referrals, many of which were not lawful.