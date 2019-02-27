UN’s Guterres Supports Nobel Peace Prize Candidacy for Tsipras, Zaev

SKOPJE (ANA/N. Frangopoulos) – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed support for the candidacy for the Nobel Peace Prize 2019 of the prime ministers of Greece and North Macedonia at a meeting he had with the latter country’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrei Zernovski.

According to a government statement by North Macedonia on Tuesday, Zernovski met with Guterres in Geneva. Both Prime Ministers, Alexis Tsipras and Zoran Zaev, have been nominated for the prestigious annual prize for signing the Prespes Agreement resolving a long-standing issue between the two countries.

Guterres, the statement said, said the Agreement was of outstanding significance in the region and Europe, and that it represented a great success also for the United Nations, the European Union and NATO.

Zernovski is in Geneva to attend the 40th meeting of the UN Council on human rights.