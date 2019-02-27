Poll-Trailing Tsipras Plans Last-Ditch Campaign Benefits

ATHENS – Hoping to rebound in polls with an election coming this year, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras is reportedly set to try to woo favor with another series of benefits aimed at the country’s most vulnerable he had hit with tough measures.

Elections must be held by October but speculation is building that he will call snap polls for May 26 to coincide with those for Greek municipalities and the European Parliament and his major rival New Democracy, which holds leads of up to 14 percent, from a big win.

Tsipras has plummeted after four years of repeatedly reneging on anti-austerity promises and has been trying to reverse some, including raising the minimum wage and holding back more pension cuts in a frantic bid to return to power.

The government is set to offer debtors to the state who owe 6,000 euros ($6831.65) an installment plan of 10 years, or as little as 50 euros ($56.93) per month and provide rent subsidies for those with low incomes, said Kathimerini.

The 10-year installment plan would help 900,000 people, a big chunk of the voting populace that Tsipras hit with big tax hikes he said he wouldn’t, the effect of which he’ trying to turn around.

The rental subsidies reportedly set for April would be retroactive and give those eligible three months of benefits with the paper, citing sources it didn’t identify, saying Tsipras will make his decision on whether to call snap polls based on the public’s response to handouts and attempts to mollify voters.