With Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras trying to wiggle out of agreed reforms with elections coming and his fortunes falling for reneging on anti-austerity promises, Greece’s creditors said a 750-million euro ($854.4 million) rebate from profits lender off Greek bonds will be held up for now.

That could change if the government completes undone reforms by a March 11 Eurozone meeting, the European Commission said, Kathimerini reported, which Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos promised would happen.

Greece struck a debt relief deal in June, 2018 with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) that put up a third bailout in 2015, for 86 billion euros ($97.92 billion) that Tsipras said he would never seek nor accept but did both even though it came with more crushing measures he swore to reject but then imposed and said it wasn’t his fault because he had no choice.

The deal gave Greece more time to repay three rescue packages of 326 billion euros ($371.19 billion,) including the first two for 240 billion euros ($273.27 billion) in which the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C. took part.

Greece is to get 750 million-euro installments every six months as part of some 4.8 billion euros ($5.47 billion) the bond profits, through mid-2022, and a waiver of higher interest rates from the Troika loans.

“Concerning Greece, the second Enhanced Surveillance Report … shows significant progress but also some areas in which further efforts are needed, and I urge the authorities to complete these in time for the next Eurogroup,” European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Pierre Moscovici said, the news agency Reuters reported.

There are 16 various reforms at different stages of completion, but the major ones that remain in limbo are how to handle a mountain of bad loans, paying state arrears, and whether to foreclose on primary residences, which Tsipras said he would bar but then agreed to let happen.