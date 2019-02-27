Mitsotakis’ Visit to Russia to Focus on Three Areas, Koumoutsakos Says

ATHENS – “New Democracy and Kyriakos Mitsotakis are forming a wide network of international contacts in Europe and the US and obviously in the Balkans, but also in Russia,” main opposition New Democracy shadow foreign minister George Koumoutsakos pointed, talking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) radio station ‘Praktoreio 104.9 FM’, regarding the main opposition leader’s visit to Moscow on Wednesday 27.

Koumoutsakos, who will join Mitsotakis on his trip along with New Democracy MEP Manolis Kefaloyiannis, noted that this was the ND leader’s third meeting with Russia’s leadership.

According to Koumoutsakos, the New Democracy leader will focus on three areas during his meetings in the Russian capital: “ First of all on developing bilateral relations, especially in investments, trade, high technology and tourism. Secondly, on foreign policy issues. As you know, the regional issues in the Balkans and Eastern Mediterranean concern Greek foreign policy, especially the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and developments relating to energy and Turkey’s reactions.”

Lastly, Koumoutsakos said, Mitsotakis would discuss communication between the two countries and the two peoples, and initiatives to help them better understand each other, noting that 2019 was the year for cultural cooperation and Russian literature in Greece.