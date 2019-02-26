Dimitris Avramopoulos: Facing the Challenges of Radicalization

BRUSSELS. “The presence of 13 Mayors, 34 city representatives and 11 representatives of Member States as well as several regional, national and European organizations demonstrates the importance of the issue we will be discussing today: addressing radicalization in our cities. It also underscores once again our efforts to prevent and combat violent extremism and terrorism in our cities, “said European Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos at the Committee of the Regions in Brussels on the role of European Cities against Radicalization

“I have been the mayor of Athens for 8 years, during a period of social and economic transformation. I know well the challenges you face and the crucial role you can play by making important local changes and the momentum you can create at local, European as well as global level. At the time I was a Mayor, this momentum prompted me to launch the “City Diplomacy” initiative: an initiative for peace, cooperation and intercultural understanding.

I also recall the words of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, who welcomed this initiative, stressing that cooperation is starting at the local level. While challenges are global, they are mainly addressed locally. That is why we took this initiative and convened this meeting today.

Radicalization is not a problem limited to one or a few cities. It is a global issue and is a social challenge manifested in different ways. From Islamic terrorism to the extreme extremist and the far left of the political spectrum.

When more than half of the world’s population lives in urban areas, it is obvious why cities are at the heart of tackling this challenge. Several cities participating in this conference such as Brussels, Berlin, Copenhagen, Liège, Barcelona have experienced terrible terrorist attacks.

There are many examples of solidarity and support among citizens in times of crisis and their common desire not to allow the terrorist strategy to dominate and the spread of fear. This solidarity must be expanded and systematized in all European cities. Cities Diplomacy is an initiative that promises to me a lot today and 20 years ago when I was a Mayor like you are today.

There is a great paradox in today’s complex global security environment. We are now at a point where it is the first time since the end of the Cold War that there is such mobility in the global geopolitical chessboard. It is the first time since the end of the Second World War that there is so much uncertainty as to whether the main pillars of the post-war international order can be preserved. It is also the first time in the last 30 years where we can see the signs of the competition of the great powers reappearing.

The paradox is that behind this geopolitical level, the biggest source of insecurity on a daily basis comes from an individual level and is the so-called “lone wolves” that are the biggest challenge to our security as they are radicalized overnight through the internet terrorist attacks. Our alienated youth in cities that feel disadvantaged and drift away from poisonous ideologies. Extremists use all the means at their disposal to radicalize, recruit, and cause fear, both inside and outside the Internet, through the spread of terrorist propaganda on social networks.

And while the populists and demagogues give easy answers, the examples I have just given you prove that the underlying causes or conditions favoring radicalization are many and affect all aspects of society. To address this, we need a collective European response based on prevention. This has been the guideline of our effort against radicalization over the last four years and is reflected in a large number of initiatives we have undertaken:

We have proposed legislation to remove terrorist content from the Internet within an hour,

We have strengthened the Awareness Network radicalization – from the beginning of my term in 2015- to become a real center of excellence for combating radicalization,

created a mechanism for cooperation let and Support to ensure that European policy tools meet national and local needs, and a Steering Committee and a network composed of national policy makers should ensure this objective by involving all relevant stakeholders including our cities,

We have made a significant amount of resources through the Internal Security Fund to support these efforts by providing funding for many multi-agency projects, enhancing local action, enhancing resilience and combating the increasing risk of polarization.

At this time, there is an open call for proposals with funding of € 5 million, targeting cities as it focuses on increasing community participation, co-operation between many different actors and strengthening local authorities. This invitation will remain open until 19 May.

We have also allocated EUR 100 million to urban security projects – including tackling radicalization. Relevant proposals are already under evaluation. In addition, significant resources have been devoted to research on the issue of combating radicalization through the Horizon 2020 program, which examines the risks and factors for protecting violent radicalization in young people in Europe. Your cooperation with local stakeholders is very important. You, the local actors, can help identify potential centers of radicalization as you know where this is likely to happen.

I am delighted to see that our efforts have already begun and produce results. The fact that you are here and that many of you have already been involved in local and national action plans, initiatives and partnerships with other cities and institutions is very encouraging.

I would like to mention a few examples: In the EU-funded Molenbek community in Brussels, a theatrical performance is being screened by the mothers of foreign terrorist fighters and through it you represent the struggle they are struggling with. The city of Utrecht has an online application for schools used by teachers and students to combat radicalization. The city of Liège cooperates with its University as part of a psychological support program to prevent radicalization. Helsinki’s social services and police cooperate with an institution that provides support to young people who face the risk of radicalization. The city of Brussels launched a project to combat polarization in schools, while the city of Düsseldorf created videos with alternative narrations and in Malmö, Sweden, a network of mothers in different neighborhoods of the city helps and supports other mothers of radicalized youth. These community heroes can make a difference on the ground. We need to build on these results.

Long-term cooperation is very important for creating a climate of confidence. In recent years, many different actors have been made at all levels. Now is the time to take a step forward, focusing on the role of our cities and involving all the relevant actors to address decisively the challenges of radicalization in our societies.

Based on the trust and cooperation we have developed, we can set up meetings like this one. That is why I am pleased with the idea of ​​a Covenant of Mayors, which can further stabilize and specify these links, complementing existing initiatives. This approach will allow us to build on solid foundations and ensure the participation of a significant number of cities as well as the commitment to concrete actions, said Mr. Avramopoulos.