National Hellenic Museum Trial Verdict Is in: Hippocrates Not Guilty

CHICAGO – Following an evening of compelling and timely debate by reputable lawyers with proceedings and decisions by notable judges and jurors, the National Hellenic Museum (NHM) is excited to announce the verdict of the 6th NHM Trial Series event, The NHM Trial of Hippocrates. On February 20 at The Harris Theater for Music and Dance, a jury composed of community leaders, legal and medical professionals, and academics presented their verdict of “Not Guilty” to a presiding panel of federal and state court judges.

Attendees of The NHM Trial of Hippocrates experienced the court in the style of ancient Athens, with a modern twist featuring the non-scripted wit of dynamic legal arguments and the examination of an expert witness as professional attorneys debated whether the great Greek physician Hippocrates was guilty of violating his own Oath when administering medical care to the dying King of Thebes. The King, desperate to be cured, offered Hippocrates many treasures and riches for remedies to his several ailments. Upon his death, the king’s son and heir charged Hippocrates for violating the Oath he had written when taking up his medical practice, citing that Hippocrates stole his father’s last days.

Arguments from both prosecution and defense were convincing and many in the audience of hundreds stated the case was an ethical and professional challenge. In the end, the verdict of the jury breakdown was three Guilty and nine Not Guilty among the jury of twelve esteemed jurors from the community. The jury’s determining verdict was supported by hundreds of attendees when the scales of justice were literally tipped to Not Guilty by the majority of the audience voting chips. The revered panel of judges split evenly with two supporting the arguments of the prosecution and two supporting the position of the defense counsel. Indeed, the case against Hippocrates was strong, and it was a difficult decision for all.

“Best of the NHM Trial Series – and I have been to them all,” said one physician in the audience. “My high school daughter and her debate colleagues/friends whom are the lawyers of tomorrow, loved it completely.”

“I wasn’t sure what to expect and I was thoroughly impressed and enjoyed the entire trial… exemplary is the best way to explain it,” said one person new to the event.

“Presenting The Trial of Hippocrates as our sixth installment of our trial series was a huge success. The participating judges, lawyers and jurors prepared their cases to the highest quality, and the debate the audience experienced had us all on the edge of our seats. This is one of the most engaging events the Museum holds each year, and this year was certainly no exception,” said National Hellenic Museum President Dr. Laura Calamos.

“This truly unique event brings Hellenism alive, including our love of learning by prompting critical thinking and citizen involvement in decision making. It’s not every day that we as ordinary individuals get to listen to some of the best attorneys in the state argue a case with all the authentic drama as if it’s an official trial. At the end of the courtroom presentations last night, our audience came together as was done in ancient times, each casting their individual ballot, which resulted in a Not Guilty verdict. Although an ancient story, questioning the quality of healthcare at the end of life is still being debated today, just as it was thousands of years ago,” said Dr. Calamos.

Further extending the mission of the National Hellenic Museum to provide lifelong learning for the entire community, The NHM Trial of Hippocrates was approved for 1.5 hours Ethics continuing legal education, CLE credits provided by Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP and the event was also approved for 2.5 hours of continuing nursing education, CNE credits provided by the University of Illinois College of Nursing IHCI, for the attorneys and nurses who attended the event.

More information about the National Hellenic Museum is available online: nationalhellenicmuseum.org.