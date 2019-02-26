Manos Mavrokoukoulakis Replaces Vasilis Konstantinou as Panathinaikos FC President

ATHENS – There’s a change of guard in the boardroom at Panathinaikos FC. Manos Mavrokoukoulakis takes over the “greens” presidency, replacing outgoing club executive and former Panathinaikos player, Vasilis Konstantinou.

“Panathinaikos FC is pleased to announce that Mr. Manos Mavrokoukoulakis, as of today, takes his post as President of the Board of Directors and and the CEO of the club, in the place of resigned President Vasilis Constantinou, “the official Panathinaikos FC announcement says and continues:” Panathinaikos FC thanks Mr. Konstantinou for his multifaceted contributions to the management of the team over the last seven years. The outgoing president of the club has faithfully served from many management posts the club, during a time when the club has experienced many joys but also some hardships. Vasilis Konstantinou’s relationship with Panathinaikos started decades ago and his resignation today from the Board of Directors completes results in an amicable end to an administrative cycle in his career. The administration of Panathinaikos FC wishes Mr. Konstantinou joy and success in the future in whatever his next chapter may be” the announcement concludes.

The outgoing president and CEO of the “greens”, said: “After 1.5 years as President of the Board of Directors, of Panathinaikos FC and after serving for a few months as CEO of the club, I would like to inform you that I have resigned my position as chairman of the board and CEO of the club effective immediately. The reasons for my resignation are purely personal and have to do with my decision to seek election as a municipal councilor in the Municipality of Maroussi “, he says and continues,” The positions I held at Panathinaikos FC until today require a full time commitment and total dedication, so given my desire to test my abilities in the political arena, I could not dutifully fulfill my obligations to Panathinaikos. I would like to thank, from the bottom of my heart, club owner, Mr. Giannis Alafouzos, for the trust and support he has shown me over the years on the Board of Directors of the club. Moreover, I thank all the current and past members of the board for the cooperation we have had. Panathinaikos is going through a difficult period, but I am convinced that the club will return to its rightful place, at the top,” he concluded.