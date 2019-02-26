A Special Day for the Special Olympics

ATHENS – The Lighting Ceremony for the Flame of Hope is a special day for the Summer Special Olympics. It marks the start of the countdown to the official opening of the games on March 14th in Abu Dhabi while celebrating diversity, inclusion, and the strength of will of the Special Olympics athletes.

The ceremony will begin on February 27th at the Zappeion Megaron. It will be followed by a torch relay from there to the United Arab Emirates Embassy, with a handoff of the torch will be taking place in front of the SNF offices.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) will participate in this exciting celebration. The SNF supports the goals and work of Special Olympics International, including with a recent $10 million, three-year grant for the implementation of the “Play Unified – Learn Unified” program. “Play Unified – Learn Unified” implements sports programs in dozens of countries, including Brazil, Kenya, Tanzania, and Indonesia, that encourage equal participation of all young people, with or without mental disabilities, to eliminate prejudice and promote the full integration of people with disabilities into society.