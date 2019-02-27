Rare Picasso Art Exhibition to Open in Athens this Summer

ATHENS – “Picasso & Antiquity – Lines & Clay” is a new exhibition opening at the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens from June 20 to October 20, 2019.

The exhibition features rare paintings inspired by Picasso’s philosopical relation to works of classical antiquity and is curated by Professor Nicholas Stampolidis and art curator Olivier Berggruen.

Although most people are familiar with Picasso’s work as one of the 20th century’s greatest painters, the artist’s drawings, engravings and pottery are less well known and show a different aspect of his vision. A combination that draws inspiration from antiquity and the Minoan-Mycenean and ancient Greek world, as well as the civilisations of the Mediterranean in general.

Sea creatures, anthropomorphic beings, scenes from the mythological tales of old, tragedy, comedy by Picasso are juxtaposed with comparable antiquities, in a “dialogue” that forms the bulk of the exhibition at the Museum of Cycladic Art.

The exhibition aims to reveal the artist’s internal world, as formed by the books that he read, the museum exhibitions that he visited and his working relations with Jean Cocteau and art historian Christian Zervos.