Missing Farmer on Crete Found Dead

HERAKLION, Crete – The dead body of a 61-year-old farmer who went missing when his car was swept away by the force of a rain-swollen torrent was recovered on Tuesday, about 10 km from the spot where the car was swept away on a rural road near the Vatoudiaris River in Crete.

The search operation was launched early on Monday after the farmer was reported missing, with rescue worker initially finding the car but not the farmer’s body.

“All necessary actions to be taken immediately to restore damage on Crete”

“The prime minister has ordered that all necessary actions be taken immediately to restore the networks and damage caused to the island,” Infrastructure Minister Christos Spirtzis stressed on Monday evening at Chania, Crete.

Spirtzis arrived in Chania to chair a broad meeting on the damages caused by the recent torrential rain and measures that need to be taken.

He also announced that the procedures are in place to give the region 10 million euros directly for the opening of the roads and the restoration of damages.