No Jail for Former Greek Hospital Chief Who Gave VIP’s Free Care

ATHENS – In yet another case of massive corruption seeing no jail time, the former Chairman of the Henry Dunant Hospital in Greece’s capital was given a seven-year suspended sentence after being convicted of allowing 1,741,242 euros ($1,977,572) in free care for his relatives, politicians, journalists and artists who weren’t identified.

A three-member Appeals Court showed leniency to Andreas Martinis even though he okayed 8,100 cases of free treatment to people who could pay during an economic crisis that has seen thousands of Greeks without health insurance.

Martinis, 75, from 2007-10 led the hospital that is operated by the Red Cross and was arrested in 2013 on a raft of charges of alleged embezzlement and money-laundering which is frequent in Greece and rarely sees serious jail time for anyone convicted.

Under his rule the hospital didn’t pay 6.6 million euros ($7.5 million) to the state health insurance system IKA with no report on where the money went.

In May 2016 a prosecutor accused Martinis and his wife of taking millions of euros in kickbacks while at the helm of a hospital, including 3.2 million euros ($3.63 million) from a German company awarded a contract for supplying the facility with equipment.

At that time, investigators said they had evidence allegedly uncovered suggesting the couple laundered the money through an offshore company but that they couldn’t be charged with embezzlement because the statute of limitations had expired.

