UN Mediator on Cyprus Dispute Visits Athens, Anastasiades and Akinci Meet in Nicosia

ATHENS – Developments regarding the resumption of negotiations on the Cyprus issue are expected to dominate a meeting between Foreign Minister George Katrougalos and the UN special envoy on the Cyprus dispute Jane Holl Lute, which is to be held at the foreign ministry in Athens on Tuesday.

Early in February, Lute visited Cyprus and held meetings with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, in the context of restarting talks on the Cyprus issue that were interrupted in July 2017.

Lute has launched a round of contacts with the guarantor forces, making her first stop in London, which she visited 10 days ago. Her second stop is the Greek capital, Athens, on February 26.

In Nicosia, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci held a meeting on Tueasday at a U.N compound inside the U.N buffer zone. Anastasiades and Akinci will meet under the U.N to laying the groundwork for a return to reunification negotiations almost two years after the most recent bid to hammer out a peace accord collapse.