UN Mediator on Cyprus Dispute Visits Athens, Anastasiades and Akinci Meet in Nicosia

By TNH Staff February 26, 2019

UN special envoy on the Cyprus dispute Jane Holl Lute meets with Foreign Minister George Katrougalos, in Athens on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas)

Share
Tweet
Share

ATHENS – Developments regarding the resumption of negotiations on the Cyprus issue are expected to dominate a meeting between Foreign Minister George Katrougalos and the UN special envoy on the Cyprus dispute Jane Holl Lute, which is to be held at the foreign ministry in Athens on Tuesday.

Early in February, Lute visited Cyprus and held meetings with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, in the context of restarting talks on the Cyprus issue that were interrupted in July 2017.

Lute has launched a round of contacts with the guarantor forces, making her first stop in London, which she visited 10 days ago. Her second stop is the Greek capital, Athens, on February 26.

In Nicosia, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci held a meeting on Tueasday at a U.N compound inside the U.N buffer zone. Anastasiades and Akinci will meet under the U.N to laying the groundwork for a return to reunification negotiations almost two years after the most recent bid to hammer out a peace accord collapse.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, left, and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci pose for a photo during their meeting at a U.N compound inside the U.N buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Anastasiades and Akinci will meet under the U.N to laying the groundwork for a return to reunification negotiations almost two years after the most recent bid to hammer out a peace accord collapse. (Iakovos Hatzistavrou/Pool via AP)

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, second left, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and UN Secretary General’s Special Representative to Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar, center, stand for a photo as they arrive at a U.N compound inside the U.N buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Anastasiades and Akinci will meet under the U.N to laying the groundwork for a return to reunification negotiations almost two years after the most recent bid to hammer out a peace accord collapse. (Iakovos Hatzistavrou/Pool via AP)
UN special envoy on the Cyprus dispute Jane Holl Lute meets with Foreign Minister George Katrougalos, in Athens on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas)
Share
Tweet
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available