Disputing BBC, Greek Ambassador Says No Macedonian Minority

Greece’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Dimitris Karamitsos-Tziras, has complained to the BBC about a report claiming there is a repressed “Macedonian minority” in the country, that comes with the newly-named North Macedonia making more claims on Macedonian nationality, culture and identity.

Karamitsos-Tziras said the report contains “important historical inaccuracies and distortions against Greece” and “does not do justice” to the agreement by attempting to raise a “non-existent issue,” said Kathimerini.

The article, headlined Greece’s Invisible Minority – the Macedonian Slavs said the agreement changing the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to end a 28-year-ong dispute means “Greece has implicitly recognised the existence of a Macedonian language and ethnicity.”

But the Ambassador and Greece said the deal recognizes a Macedonian nationality but not a Macedonian ethnicity, the difference being nationality the relationship between a person and the political state to which he belongs or is affiliated and ethnicity identifying someone with a particular racial, cultural, or religious group.

The distinction is critical especially as it has political ramifications in an election year with two-thirds of Greeks opposed to the deal that anti-nationalist Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras made with now North Macedonian Premier Zoran Zaev, earning them a Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

The agreement does not recognize an ethnicity, but a nationality, the ambassador said, adding that while Greece recognizes equality before the law, the country recognizes only one minority – Muslims – who are referred to as Muslim Greeks and not Turks although they are Turkish.

“Greece maintains the right to refer to the people who belong to the majority ethnic group residing in the neighboring country as it has done to date, while the citizens of that ethnicity retain the right to self-determination,” he said in the letter.

By ratifying the agreement Greece has implicitly recognised the existence of a Macedonian language and ethnicity but denied the existence of its own Macedonian minority for decades, the BBC report said.

The story indicated that of a man identified only as Mr. Fokas, 92, a retired lawyer who speaks Greek but also what he said is his Mother Tongue of Macedonian, which he said is Slavic and not Greek, one of the key points of vehement contention in the deal.

“For almost a century, ethnic Macedonians in Greece have been objects of suspicion and, at times, persecution, even as their presence has been denied by almost everyone,” the report by the BBC’s Maria Margaronis said.

“Most are reluctant to speak to outsiders about their identity. To themselves and others, they’re known simply as “locals” (dopyi), who speak a language called “local” (dopya). They are entirely absent from school history textbooks, have not featured in censuses since 1951 (when they were only patchily recorded, and referred to simply as ‘Slavic-speakers’), and are barely mentioned in public. Most Greeks don’t even know that they exist,” the story said.

It added that Tsipras referred during the parliamentary debate to the existence of “Slavomacedonians” in Greece – at the time of World War Two – breaking a long-standing taboo with the use of the name Macedonia – an ancient Greek province – by the neighboring country implicitly acknowledging Macedonians, of the Slavic type, are a people in their own right, which infuriates many Greeks.

In 1936, Greek dictator Ioannis Metaxas banned the Macedonian language, and forced Macedonian-speakers to change their names to Greek ones with Fokas saying he remembers what was referred to as a Macedonian minority – not to be confused with Greeks of Macedonia – facing repression and even threats and beatings.

“Slavic-speakers suffered a lot from the Greeks under Metaxas,” he said. “Twenty people from this village, the heads of the big families, were exiled to the island of Chios. My father-in-law was one of them.” They were tortured by being forced to drink castor oil, a powerful laxative, he claimed.