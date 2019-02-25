Aris FC Continues to Rise

THESSALONIKI – Aris, at Toumba Stadium in the Thessaloniki derby against league leaders PAOK, showed definitive signs that the team as whole is coming together. It had been a trying time for the “God of War” as a flurry of January signings and a switch in manager’s destabilized the team and temporarily mixed up team chemistry. Two points taken off of PAOK, who is undefeated in the league, is the latest sign of Aris rising to the expectations of fans, the history of the club and chairman Theodoros Karypidis.

Without a lot of fanfare, but instead with the methodical work of their Greek manager, Savvas Pantelidis, the “yellows” managed to transform themselves from a vulnerable weak mettled team, to a side that was genuinely disappointed to have only earned a draw against PAOK. Combining the hard work on the training ground and this most recent positive result for the club, Aris looks ahead at its fixture schedule with renewed optimism and hope that they will remain in the top-5 teams of the league after fighting so hard to get there.

Club chairman Theodoros Karypidis was on-hand to witness his side draw against PAOK at Toumba and went down to the dressing rooms after the final whistle to congratulate his players for playing hard, performing well and leaving Toumba with a hard-fought point. In addition to the praise, Karypidis reminded the players of his request earlier in the season that by the end of the campaign he wants the club to secure the requisite place in the league table to clinch a berth to play in European qualifiers in the summer.

It’s worth noting that around 50 dedicated fans of Aris waited Sunday night for Aris’ team bus to arrive at the Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium to congratulate their club and to wish them well in the upcoming important matches.

Surely all Aris fans felt proud with the way that their team played in the derby against PAOK, something that was expressed in his comments by Aris’ French forward Nicolas Diguiny who said, ” It was a difficult match just as we expected. We got one point even though we could have gotten all three if we took advantage of our counterattacks. It is better for us that PAOK managed to take the lead and then we were able to equalize rather than the opposite. We always play with 100% effort because we want our fans to be proud of us. I believe that with the way that we played tonight, they are proud of us.”

From then on, another big surprise from Aris’ perspective at Toumba was the excellent chemistry in the heard of the defense between Fran Vélez and Lindsay Rose. The center defensive pair, excluding a 20-minute spell in the match against Panionios had never previously played alongside one another. Despite that, the two of them in the match against PAOK displayed an understanding on the pitch that made it seem as though they had been playing on the same team for years. Velez reached his yellow card limit at Toumba and so if he collects another yellow he will face a one match ban.

Aris FC has already made tickets for next Saturday at the Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium against AEK available where they are expecting a large turnout, if not a sellout.