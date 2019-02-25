Petition to Bring Greek Pavilion to Walt Disney World

NEW YORK – A petition has been started by Greek-American Lee Pashalopoulos to add Greece to the countries in the World Showcase at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Those interested in helping realize this dream can click on thepetitionsite.com, search “Greece Pavilion DisneyWorld.”

Pashalopoulos, a Massachusetts resident, quotes Walt Disney in the petition, noting that the Disney founder said, “If you can dream it, you can do it!” and gives four reasons why Greece should be a part of the World Showcase:

“1. The Food

Every year the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival has had the Greece Marketplace as a staple and is always popular with Disney guests. The menu would be a great starting point for a quick service restaurant and later on easily expanded to a table service restaurant. Just think about it… a pavilion that offers gyros, moussaka, spanakopita, and souvlaki every day.

“2. Atmosphere

World Showcase pavilions truly look and even sound like the countries they represent. A Greece pavilion could have areas that look like everything from buildings along the Santorini cliffside to ancient Greek architecture with traditional Greek music playing in the background, it would be absolutely amazing!

“3. Greek Entertainment

The Greece pavilion could also showcase traditional Greek dancing and music. Disney also has Hercules the 1997 movie that they could have regular meet and greets with the characters from that film. The characters have only appeared sporadically throughout Walt Disney World over the years. A Greece pavilion would be the perfect place for them to meet with guests on a regular basis.

“4. Gift & Souvenirs

The gift and souvenir shops would be amazing. Guests could purchase anything from Greek sailor hats to Greek Orthodox iconography and Greek eye charms and jewelry. There could even be a store devoted to food items, like Greek wines, Kalamata olives, olive oil, traditional Greek spices and feta cheese. Tell me that doesn’t sound good!”

Pashalopoulos noted that he is “reaching out to all of you to please sign this petition and pass it around to family and friends and let’s give Greece its rightful place in Disney’s World Showcase!”

More information is available online: https://www.thepetitionsite.com/726/680/883/greece-pavilion-epcot/?taf_id=61527602&cid=fb_na#bbfb=335457266.