Minister: New Program for Debt Settlement to Social Security Funds in March

ATHENS – “As of March we will implement a new programme for debt settlement to social security funds, which will provide relief to tens of thousands of professionals and will even include debt haircut,” Labour Minister Effie Achtsioglou said on Monday in an event organised for the Annual Greek Trade Report.

She also referred to the enhancement of entrepreneurship and the improvement of the investment climate through a package of measures, pointing to “the reduction from January 1, 2019 of the social security contributions of the self-employed, the subsidisation of social security contributions for employees up to 25 years old in the private sector and a four-percentage point reduction in business taxation over a four-year period.”