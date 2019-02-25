US Embassy, Atlantic Council and diaNEOsis Organize Disinformation Event in Athens

ATHENS – The U.S. Embassy in Athens, together with the U.S. Mission to the European Union, the Atlantic Council, and diaNEOsis, will launch #DisinfoWeek Europe, a week-long series of strategic dialogues focused on the global challenge of disinformation, with a public event in Athens. Additional events will take place in Madrid and Brussels on March 5-8, according to US Embassy’s press release.

#DisinfoWeek Europe in Athens on March 4 will feature keynote addresses from U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt; Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Research Director, diaNEOsis; Valentinos Tzekas, Founder and CEO, FightHoax; and Damon Wilson, Executive Vice President, Atlantic Council.

The event will include a panel discussion entitled, Disinformation: Actors Tools, and Solutions, with Ambassador Daniel Fried, Distinguished Fellow, Eurasia Center, Atlantic Council; Mr. Thodoris Georgakopoulos, Content Director, diaNEOsis; Samantha Bradshaw, Researcher, Oxford Internet Institute; and Marianna Kakaounaki, Reporter, Kathimerini.

As state and non-state actors seek to influence Western democracies through targeted disinformation campaigns across multiple media environments, policymakers in Europe, the United States, and around the world recognize the growing threat to international security. To buttress governmental efforts, civil society groups, investigative journalists, think tanks, and tech platforms are also developing tools and tactics for countering and exposing disinformation narratives. In an effort to advance the transatlantic partnership on countering disinformation as national and EU parliamentary elections approach, we will host a series of events as part of #DisinfoWeek Europe.

A full agenda is available to view and download here.