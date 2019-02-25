Obituaries in Greek-American Community

DADIOTES, MENELAOS

PORTLAND, ME (from the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, published on Feb. 12) – Menelaos W. “Manny” Dadiotes, 85, of Portland passed away on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. He was born in Portland on March 13, 1933, a son of the late William and Constantia (Basileou) Dadiotes. He was a lifelong resident of Portland, attending local area schools and graduating from Portland High School in 1952. Manny was employed at the Art Gallery Restaurant in Downtown Portland, and later worked for Best Western Mary Manor in South Portland, retiring about 15 years ago. He was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Portland and as a young boy he served as an altar boy. Manny enjoyed trying his luck at casinos in Atlantic City and Foxwoods. He is survived by a brother Christos W. Dadiotes of Portland and his sister Lola C. Dadiotes of Portland as well as many cousins in both Portland and Greece. Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Manny’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family. Memorial donations can be made in his memory to: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 133 Pleasant Street Portland, ME 04101 or Barron Center 1145 Brighton Ave. Portland, ME 04102.

DAKIS, SAM

SALINAS, CA (from The Salinas Californian, published on Feb. 15) – Sam Dakis, Jr. passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, two weeks after his 57th birthday and after a short, fierce battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family at his home. Sam was born in Salinas as a second generation American on January 17, 1962, to Sam and Martha Dakis, immigrants from Greece and Mexico, respectively. He was born a hard worker and opted to start his painting career with his father at the age of 17 instead of finishing high school. Sam went on to start Sam’s Custom Painting and painted hundreds of homes and buildings in the Monterey Bay Area over the last four decades. When Sam wasn’t painting, he could be found at the golf course or working on a new project in his Maple Park home. He was known for his effortless sense of humor, positive attitude, perseverance, and eclectic style. Sam had a huge, giving heart with the ability to see the good in each person he met and make them feel special. He loved talking about his daughter, Bella (his “Tiger”), who passed away in a tragic car accident at the age of 16, keeping her memory alive each day of his life. Sam will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Martha Dakis-Lopez; his brothers, Aris (wife Jessica) and Hank; and his sister, Maria Anderson. Sam also will be forever remembered by his numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He is predeceased by his father, Sam Dakis, and his daughter, Bella Dakis. The family is very thankful for the excellent care Sam received from Dr. Shehzad Aziz, Dr. Wendell Harry, and the nurses and staff of the SVMH Palliative Care program and VNA/Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VNA/Hospice or The Gen Giammanco Foundation.

KALLIANOS, ANDREW

DURHAM, NC (from the Asheville Citizen-Times, published on Feb. 14) – Andrew George Kallianos, PhD, 88, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2019 at his home in Durham. He was born in Piraeus, Greece, the son of the late George Chris Kallianos and Effie Papadaniels Kallianos. In addition to his parents, Dr. Kallianos was also predeceased by his sisters, Peggy Sakalas, Eire Demales; and granddaughter, Mary Kristin Kallianos. Dr. Kallianos’ life was truly the American Dream. He came to the United States alone at the age of 17. He obtained his undergraduate degree from Hendrix College, his Master’s Degree in Chemistry from The University of Arkansas and his PhD in chemistry from The University of Oklahoma. He became a nationally recognized scientist with over 12 U.S. patents in his name. He married the love of his life, June, in 1953. Together they raised their four children and instilled in them the importance of faith, family and education. Dr. Kallianos was particularly proud of the success of his children – Jean a pharmacist; George a radiologist; John an internist/pediatrician; and Chris an attorney. Dr. Kallianos was a man tremendous faith. He spent more than 50 years as a leader in the Greek Orthodox Church. In 2008, he received the Archangel Michael Award in recognition of his devotion and service to the Greek church. Dr. Kallianos never met a stranger. He was known by all for his smile, sweetness, loving disposition and humor. One of his favorite words of advice was to “Love each other forever and have fun.” He was blessed to have 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren whom he loved so dearly. He left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him and an amazing legacy for his loving family. Dr. Kallianos is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty June Kallianos; sons, George Angelos Kallianos (Karen), John A. Kallianos (Donna), Chris Michael Kallianos (Nancy); sister, Jean Kallianos Hanna (John); brother, Angelos Kallianos (Katie); grandchildren, Stephen Andrew Kallianos, Scott Kallianos, Rachel Kallianos, Jason Andrew Brown, Kimberly Kallianos (Brent), Brittany Kallianos, Madison Kallianos, Maura Kallianos, Lauren Kallianos Hill (Adam), Brooke Kallianos Gantner (Matt), Cameron Faye Fulginiti (Sam), Kyle Jones, Ashley Turcios; and great-grandchildren, Levi Hill, Addie Hill, Luca Gantner, Lyon Gantner. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Duke HomeCare & Hospice: Office of Development: 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704.

KONTOS, EFTIHIA

FAIRVIEW PARK, OH (from The Plain Dealer, published on Feb. 4) – Eftihia Kontos (nee Koustis), age 87, entered into rest peacefully February 3. Beloved wife of the late Aristidis for 55 years. Loving mother of Christos, Yannoula Hussey (Sam) and Angelo (Irene). Dearest yiayia of Alexandrea (Paul), Victoria, Christian, Hellene (Dr. Richard), Dr. George (Anita), Andrew (Chelsea), Gregory and Arrin. Dear great-yiayia of Charlie, Henry, Oliver, Jack, Evelyn, William and Isabella. Dear sister of Tom Koustis and Vassiliki Kromydas of Greece and the following deceased: Angelo, Aristides, Kosta Koustis, and Calliopi Zotos. Dear aunt, great-aunt and friend of many. For online tributes and condolences visit www.CLCfuneralhome.com.

KOUMBAS, JAMES

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (from the Daily Press, published on Feb. 13) – James A. Koumbas, Jimmy, as he was known to all his friends, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. He began his journey 82 years ago in a small village in Sparta Greece. In 1955 at 18 years old he arrived in Newport News with a suitcase and very little in his pockets. The youngest of 8 children, the family hoped and prayed he would have a better life in America after experiencing the horrors of World War II and the Greek Civil War as a child. With the help of his future Father-in-law Gus Mageras and Brother-in-law Sam Mageras, he learned the art of cooking at the U.S. Restaurant Downtown Newport News. Later moving to the Gourmet Inn, the family continued to serve peninsula residents the finest foods with pride and highest of standards. Branching out in 1968, Jimmy began operating a small eatery on the then bustling Newport News waterfront, The Terminal Restaurant. His hard work and long hours led to success until 1974 when a fire destroyed the establishment. An amazing place that served home-style meals to C&O officials, Horne Brothers Shipyard workers, U.S. Navy sailors, merchant sailors from around the world, and many more. That year saw the opening of the Bull’s Head Steak House with his Brother-in-law Bill Georges in the fast growing Denbigh area. There the family’s famous steak marinade and unique Greek Salad Dressing were to become favorites among their customers until his retirement in 1998. In more than 40 years in the restaurant business, he never strayed from the values he learned all those years ago…quality, value, and pride in all you do. He turned to helping the local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans as many were his customers and he wanted to give back. Cooking for them at functions and even at the annual picnic for those at the Veterans hospital was special to him. He too wanted to give time to his Church and worked tirelessly to help the Annual Greek Festival continue to be one of the area’s finest events. He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years Voula and his son Stacey. His is survived by his son Dino Koumbas of Hampton, his companion Cathy Nichols of Newport News, his sisters Georgia Pappas of New York, Maria Bakolias of Montreal Canada, brother Stratis Koumbarakos of Athens Greece, and a wonderful extended family whose love and support is un-measurable. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Constantine & Helene Greek Orthodox Church, 60 Traverse Rd, Newport News, VA 23606. Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.

MAKRIS, PETER

JOHN, IN (from the Northwest Indiana Times, published on Feb. 14) – Peter Makris age 83 of St. John passed away February 12, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Evanthia; daughter Eleni (John Fotopoulos) Makris; grandchildren Demetrios and Evanthia; sisters Dena Karahalios and Katina Karaiskos; numerous nieces and nephews and godchildren. Peter was a businessman who was born in Ira, Argos Greece. He began working at Inland Steel and eventually owned various businesses (Pioneer Tap) and real estate. He was generous, kind, hardworking and enjoyed helping others. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Schererville, IN.

PARAS, PENELOPE

ALEXANDRIA, VA (from The Virginian Pilot, published on Feb. 13) – Penelope Paras, 90, of Alexandria, VA passed away peacefully at home in the presence of her children and grandchildren on February 9th, 2019 in Alexandria, VA. Penelope was born in Portland, OR to George and Olga Polechrones on June 17, 1928. She married Jim G. Paras on August 20, 1954 in Portland, OR. She received her BA in Child Psychology at U. of MD, Stuttgart and was a leader in her Greek Orthodox Community and choirs in Portland prior to moving to Athens, Greece upon her marriage. There she engaged in many philanthropic activities and was also President of the American Women’s Organization of Greece. Penelope is survived by her son George and Lisa Paras, and grandchildren Dimitri, Alexander, Alessandra, Rachel, and Yianni; her son Christopher and Julie Paras, and grandchildren Nicholas and Christina, and great grandchild Lacey; and her daughter Katerina. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Save the Children in memory of Penelope P. Paras. Call 1-800-728-3843.