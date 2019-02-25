Eleni Drivas Talks to TNH about I Want a Country (Thelo Mia Chora)

NEW YORK – Translating someone else’s work is often a daunting task for even the most experienced of translators. Historian and translator Eleni Drivas, also the Greek Cultural Center Vice President and Theater Coordinator, spoke with The National Herald about her translation of I Want a Country (Thelo Mia Chora) by the award-winning playwright Andreas Flourakis.

TNH: How did the process begin for the translation?

Eleni Drivas: My very good friend and collaborator, Lyto Triantafyllidou, who is a theater director, gave me the script of I Want a Country (Thelo Mia Chora), in Greek, about two years ago. As soon as I read it, I was sure I wanted to produce the play in English. We both felt that it is a timely play whose characters struggle for the right to directly control and actively and collectively determine, define, and redefine, their lives.

It is a play that is closely connected with our time, and specifically, in the United States, where it has become all the more evident that, basically, only through collective effort can we ever hope for or see any positive social change. We truly believed, and still believe, that the staging of this thought-provoking play in the United States, and anywhere else in the world, is timely and the production of this play in numerous cities around the world, from Mexico City to New Delhi, is proof that we are right, and I am thrilled at the way it has been widely accepted. As soon as Lyto and I decided to move forward with a production of the play in New York, we contacted the author Andreas Flourakis, who wholeheartedly gave me the permission to translate it.

TNH: How long did the project take from the initial translation to publication? What was the author’s response?

ED: I began translating I Want a Country in the beginning of the summer of 2017. When I sent it to Flourakis, he was very happy with the outcome. He then sent it to the editor of Laertes Press, Nina Kamberos, and from there followed a wonderful collaboration between Nina, Andreas, and me. The text went through the process of copy editing and was published in the beginning of this year. So, roughly, I would say, the whole process took about a year and half.

TNH: Did you always want to be a writer/translator?

ED: I would say yes, I have. I have always liked communicating with people, regardless of the language they spoke. My desire to communicate is what I believe has fueled my love for translation. A translator translates to broaden the audience of a work that inspires them or that he or she feels is worthy of a wider audience. At least, that is how I perceive the importance of translation. Having a good command of the language you are translating from, and the language you are translating to, is vital to being a translator, and being born and raised in the United States, while also having a profound connection with Greece, has helped me significantly. Furthermore, a good grasp of both cultures is equally important; without a grasp of the culture, one cannot fully convey the meaning of the text.

I have used the skill of translator in my writing, regardless of the genre. Being a historian made me by default a writer, and a translator. As my interests have always centered on Modern Greek history, translation of texts and primary sources has been essential to my research and writing. My love for theater and literature further enhanced my desire to transport and communicate beautiful texts to a wider audience.

TNH: What is your writing regimen like? Do you prefer writing at certain times of the day?

ED: I prefer to write in the morning, when possible, yet some of my best work has been produced at odd hours, such as 3 AM.

TNH: What are you working on next?

ED: I am currently finishing my PhD dissertation, which focuses on Spanish and Greek women and their struggle to obtain political agency in the first half of the twentieth century. As soon as I have more time I will continue with my theater project, Three Waves, a play based on interviews that I have conducted within the Greek-American community and deals with three generations of Greek immigrants. I am currently also translating a story by Andreas Flourakis, which will be part of an Anthology published by Laertes Press, which I am very excited about.

I Want a Country by Andreas Flourakis, translated by Eleni Drivas, is available online: http://www.laertesbooks.org/i-want-a-country.