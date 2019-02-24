US says Airfares hit New Lows After Factoring Inflation

By Associated Press February 24, 2019

FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo Southwest Airlines planes are loaded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Federal officials have told Southwest Airlines to fix the way it calculates the weight of luggage loaded on flights after finding frequent mistakes. Southwest said Tuesday, Feb. 19, that it made improvements in its methods for calculating weight and the balance of loads during 2018. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

The average fare for airline travel within the United States has hit the lowest level since the government started keeping track in 1995, after adjusting for inflation.

However, that doesn’t count fees that airlines add for things like checking a bag, getting a better seat, or moving up in the boarding line.
Airlines get an increasing share of their revenue from those fees and from deals with credit-card providers, helping them remain profitable.

FILE- In this Nov. 21, 2018, file photo a traveler walks with a suitcase through the terminal at Washington Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va. The average fare for airline travel within the United States has hit the lowest level since the government started keeping track in 1995, after adjusting for inflation, the The Bureau of Transportation Statistics said Thursday. However, that doesn’t count fees that airlines add for things like checking a bag, getting a better seat, or moving up in the boarding line. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The Bureau of Transportation Statistics said Thursday that the average domestic itinerary was $343 in the third quarter of last year. The average round trip was $417, and the average one-way ticket was $249.

The overall figure of $343 is down $2 from the third quarter of 2017 and $7 lower than the second quarter of 2018.

 

