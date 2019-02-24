Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas Crowned Open 13 Champion in Marseille

MARSEILLE – Top-seeded Greek tennis sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas won his second second career ATP 250 title in Marseille at the Open 13 tournament. The 20-year-old Tsitsipas dominated his Kazakhstani opponent Mikhail Kukushkin by a score of 7-5, 7-6 (5) on center court.

The past few weeks have not been easy for Tsitsipas as fatigue from a grueling travel schedule and newfound global recognition of his talents took their tolls. His form predictably dipped after his Herculean efforts at the Australian Open. Unlike in Australia, the Greek champion cruised to victory in Marseille without losing a set. With his victory in Marseille, Tsitsipas secures 11th place in the world tennis rankings and is within striking distance of cracking into the global top 10 for the first time in his career.

The Open 13 win is Tsitsipas’ second title in ATP tournaments and third title overall. His other victories came in Stockholm and the Next Gen tournament.