Trial of Former Barcelona President to Begin on Monday

MADRID (AP) — The trial of former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell, who faces charges of money laundering related to the sale of television rights for Brazil matches, begins on Monday.

Also a former Nike executive in Brazil, Rosell presided over Barcelona from 2010-14 and has been accused of misappropriating money coming from the sale of TV rights for exhibition matches featuring the Brazil national team as well as from a sponsorship contract between Nike and Brazil. He is also charged with forming part of a criminal organization.

Rosell, who has denied any wrongdoing, has been in custody since his arrest more than a year and a half ago.

Spanish prosecutors are seeking an 11-year prison sentence for Rosell, plus a fine of nearly 60 million euros ($68 million).

Rosell’s wife and four other individuals also have been charged in the case.

Prosecutors say Rosell helped launder nearly 20 million euros ($22 million) related to commissions for more than 20 Brazil matches during the time embattled Brazilian soccer federation president Ricardo Teixeira was in charge.

The trial will take place in Madrid and is expected to last 10 days.