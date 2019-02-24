Reforms Undone, But Finance Chief Says Greece Will Get EU Funds

ATHENS – With Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras furiously trying to find some way to hold back austerity measures he promised European creditors, Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said delayed reforms will be finished and unlock relief monies.

Three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($369.73 billion) ended on Aug. 20, 2019 after 8 ½ years but Greece still hasn’t been able to make a full market return and is living off a 22-billion euro ($24.95 billion) cash buffer taken from the third rescue package in 2015, that one for 86 billion euros ($97.54 billion), good enough to get through mid-2020.

But the government still must implement some promised measures as part of a debt relief deal providing a longer time to repay what it owes, a key being return of profits that creditor’s regional central banks make with Greek sovereign bonds.

European officials previously told CNBC that the Greek government is behind schedule and is at risk of not getting the money in March when Eurozone finance ministers meet to decide on the disbursement.

Tsakalotos told CNBC the reforms will be ready by March 11 and an upcoming report on Greece’s progress — which European creditors are preparing — will be positive, similar to what he’s been repeating as the reforms keep being stalled as Tsipras is facing an election this year and has fallen far behind the major rival New Democracy he unseated in 2015.

“There’s still some (work) to be done to just pass legislation that has been agreed by the time of the Eurogroup … so the report will be favorable, it will say that we’ve done all this stuff. There are one or two things that have to pass through Parliament, but they are agreed legislation so it’s a formality till the 11th of March Eurogroup,” Tsakalotos said.

The Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) published an initial post-program report in November, stating there were “delays in the sixteen specific reform commitments due for end-2018,,” including paying state debts, privatizations and fixing the primary health care system.

Tsakalotos though insisted that all that remains to be done are just “leftovers” from the third bailout program with the major issue being how to protect primary residences from foreclosures by banks.

Tsipras reneged on his vow “Not one home in the hands of banks,” and had allowed foreclosures, including online after protesters staged violent demonstrations in courthouses trying to stop them.

“Now we’re moving into a new system where people will be given support to be able to pay back their loans. So that’s good for the people that will turn loans that are not being paid into loans that are green loans (not potential defaults) … But it will also help the banks to clear up their non-performing loans,” said Tsakalotos.

“We don’t see it as only as an issue of whether we need the money. We see it as an issue that covers both the creditors and the institutions. We are confident that Greece is continuing on a reform strategy. So, it’s a signaling thing more than with the money thing,” he added.

But Greece’s Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) said the country is at risk of not getting a 1.1-billion euro ($1.25 billion) Troika installment if the reforms remain undone.

PBO chief Frangiskos Koutentakis said losing the installment from the bonds held by the regional banks would undercut what Tsipras claimed is a burgeoning recovery from the long-running economic and austerity crisis.

There’s also uncertainty whether Greek courts will rule in favor of pensioners demanding retroactive payments to what they claimed were unlawful benefit cuts, although the government could ignore an unfavorable decision, citing national interest.