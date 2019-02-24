Oceanis to Bring More Heavy Rain and Snow to Crete and the Aegean Islands (Vid)

Rainstorms and heavy rainfall over the Cyclades islands, Crete and the Dodecanese are forecast until Monday afternoon, according to the meteorological service of the National Observatory of Athens.

The “Oceanis” cold wave is expected to affect more heavily the western parts of Crete, where thick snow is expected to fall on mountainous areas.

On Sunday morning, the meteo service recorded temperatures below zero degrees Celsius across most parts of northern and central Greece, while the highest temperatures were observed in Crete and the Dodecanese.

At the same time, gale-force northeasterly winds reaching up to 10 on the Beaufort scale are still sweeping over the Aegean and all along the Gulf of Corinth.