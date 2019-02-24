Taunting Greek Anarchists Say Cops Can’t Catch Them

ATHENS – Taunting police as they continue to rampage with near-impunity, the notorious Greek anarchist group Rouvikonas (Rubicon) dared to be caught and then immediately went on another attack.

The mocking of the Greek Police (ELAS) on Feb. 22 said the force was incapable of preventing Rouvikonas from continuing to go after its ideological enemies at will, which has include businesses, doctors accused of taking bribes, foreign embassies and Capitalist symbols associated austerity measures attached to three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($369.73 billion).

The group, often throwing flyers, hurling paint and sometimes bludgeoning windows with sledge hammers, said the police will have to use more radical methods to get its members and put a post on Facebook after targeting a fish farm in Paiania, east of Athens.

Rouvikonas said there are hundreds of potential targets in the capital, adding that it is a huge city and the group’s members are not known to authorities even though one was seen strolling with terrorist assassin Dimitris Koufodinas during a vacation he had from jail, visiting spots where his group Nov. 17 killed people.

“All these factors mean it is impossible to prevent actions such as ours that are well rehearsed and need a minimum of time to carry out and have the advantage of surprise,” the post read, said Kathimerini.

It added that “what ELAS (mainly right-wingers and neoliberal circles) wants to do is ineffective and impossible” – catching them as they typically hit-and-run and even when detained, such as when they got into the Parliament courtyard, were released on orders from the House Speaker Nikos Voutsis, from SYRIZA.

The Leftists have been accused by critics, including the major rival New Democracy, of mollycoddling the anarchists – who even hit offices of SYRIZA, which is riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is trying to re-establish Leftist credentials after surrendering to the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) to get a third bailout in 2015, this one for 86 billion euros ($369.73 million) that came with more brutal austerity measures he swore to reverse but imposed.

After ridiculing the police, Rouvikonas struck again about 6:15 a.m. on Feb. 24, attacking a factory outlet in Piraeus, smashing the glass front door, said Kathimerini. There were no reports of anyone being caught despite the act.