Super League: Tie (1-1) in Tripoli

Asteras Tripolis and Atromitos Athens couldn’t be separated Saturday (2/23). In an evenly matched game, both sides scored a goal apiece at the Theodoros Kolokotronis Stadium in Tripoli during the 22nd round of the Greek Super League. The home side, Asteras, have only themselves to blame as they missed a few good chances. On the other side, Atromitos played well in defense but struggled in the middle of the field. The first good scoring chance came in the 12’ for the home side with a free kick taken by Rolle from the left side of the field that was crossed into the center of Atromitos’ defense where unmarked Nikos Kaltsas missed a golden opportunity with no pressure around him and sent his shot wide of the net.

What Asteras’ attacker failed to do in the ‘12, he made up for in the 24’ after a long spell of possession for Tripoli. On another set-piece taken by Rolle, the ball got to Ortega who headed the ball. The shot was parried away by Megyeri where the rebound fell to Kaltsas who reacted first to the ball and sent it into the back of the net. The goal was the culmination of a higher-tempo pressing game from Asteras. In the following minutes, Atromitos evened up the level of play and looked generally more comfortable as the game wore on. Despite this, they had no immediate answer for Asteras and Atromitos was unable to truly pose a threat to Papadopoulos’ goal.

In the second half, Atromitos entered the game in a more self-assured and aggressive manner. Atromitos adopted tactics at the half which emphasized pressing further up the field so that they could coax Asteras into a mistake and equalize the match. Even though there was noticeably higher pressing, Asteras’ players were still able to keep possession and move the ball around the field well. It took until the 79’ for the first good chance to develop for the Peristeri-based club with Javier Umbides taking a corner kick from the left side finding Manousos’ head but Atromitos was thwarted once again by Papadopoulos.

Three minutes later, a similar play developed with Umbides again taking a corner, found Amr Warda who shook free from Asteras’ defenders and sent a header into the back of the net that Papadopoulos had no chance in saving. In the 85’ from another corner taken by Umbides, Asteras’ defense was left exposed but Koulouris was unable to finish his chance and score to win the game for Atromitos.

The referee of the match, Kostas Kotsanis (Dramas) showed the yellow card to Kaltsa and Kivrakidis, Karasalidis.

ASTERAS TRIPOLIS (Paraschos): Papadopoulos, Kotsiras, Pasalidis, Triantafyllopoulos, Ortega, Bellocq, Kyriakopoulos, Kaltsas (89 ‘Douikas), Rolle (69’ Tsilianides), Fernandez, Aravidis (75 ‘Manias).

ATROMITOS (Canadi): Megyeri (46 ‘Theodorakis), Kivrakidis (74’ Manousos), Karassalidis, Chatzisiaias, Katranis, Madson, Umbides, Bruno, N’Sikulu (46 ‘Vassilakakis), Warda, Koulouris.