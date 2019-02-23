Rediscovering the Community as a Governing Body of the Greek Diaspora

The recent events occurring in that modern-day disorderly house of ill repute known …
MENUMENU
- Community
- Greece
- Sports
- Cyprus
- FOOD & TRAVEL
- Culture & Arts
- Classifieds
- Opinions
- Special Issues
- Archive
The recent events occurring in that modern-day disorderly house of ill repute known …
1 Comment
Greek America was built by glorious masons Taki Metaxas, Charlie Cacoures and Jack Casavis. We need an event on “The Greek Origin of Freemasonry” By Jack N Casavis (Divry, 1936). Casavis was acknowledged by the Greek government as the liberator of the Dodecanese and his many pharmacies convalesced our forefathers.
Vatikiotis (1998) says both Metaxas and Vanizelus were masons. Greek Tectons of the 1821 Revolution included Emanuel Xanthos, Nicholas Scufas, Athansius Tsacalov, and probably also Capo d’Istria, Ypsilanti and Colocotron, and indeed the entire concept of the Friendly Company which devised Greek independence in Odessa was masonic and worked in concert with another society, for Israel’s regeneration, equally encouraged by the Mennonite Catherine the Great. Catherine, that grand disciple of Diderot’s enlightened despotism, was the great promoter of Russian Freemasony.
Pushkin and the Golitsyns were prominent Russian masons, also Ivan Jelagin, Kereknsi, Pushkin’s uncle Vasily Lvovich, Grand-Prince Konstantin Pavlovich, Vasilievlevovich, the famous jurist Mikhail Speranski, General Mikhail Kutuzov. It was Golitzyn who attempted to get Anna of Courland to restore the conciliarity by which the Assemblies of the Land chose the Romanovs.
W L Westermann wrote (J Egy Arc 18#1 p27) “Further, I would add that this is another, though humble, example of the greatest among the gifts of the ancient Greeks to human society, namely, the secularization of human