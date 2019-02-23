Technopolis Marks 20th Anniversary with Rich Program for 2019

ATHENS – The Technopolis area in the City of Athens announced on Friday its programme of events that will be held in the coming season at the Gazi complex, which this year is celebrating its 20th anniversary of operation.

Hosting approximately 900 events per year and visited by 1,000,0000 people, Technopolis is a leading cultural space for music events, exhibitions and festivals. The events include the well-established Athens Technopolis Jazz Festival, July Full Moon Fiesta, Athens Science Festival, Technopolis Summer Camp, Sundays in Technopolis, Athens Bar Show, Athens Coffee Festival, Dinner in the Sky, The Meet Market, Career Days, Vintage Toys, Vinyl Market, “Greece” Festival, a photo exhibition by MetaPOLIS and The Christmas Festival – all of which are included in the program of 2019.

The space opened its gates in 1999, transforming the old gas factory of Athens to one of the city’s most vibrant and open cultural spaces and breathing new life to the neighbourhood of Gazi.

The event, which was held at the InnovAthens space located within the complex, was attended by Athens Mayor George Kaminis.

“Technopolis is, after the Acropolis Museum, the second most-visited cultural space in Athens,” Kaminis said, and added: “It attracts more than a million visitors per year. We have managed, using European Funds, to bring to the city the Industrial Gas Museum, an industrial monument that is rare within the European space.”

Talking about InnovAthens, a space created following the transformation of an old Gasholder into a fully operational open space, Kaminis said that “we have created a contemporary multispace, a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship […] visited by hundreds of youngsters with innovative ideas.”