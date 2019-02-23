ND Leader Mitsotakis: “We Are Counting Down to the Elections”

ATHENS – “Τhe clock is counting down to elections and we are not going to lose a single day,” New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday, speaking at a party event.

“The next few months will be crucial, as the general elections will be held on May 26,” Mitsotakis asserted and said that the aim of his party is not simply to form a government but to change Greece. “This is our purpose, and we will not move away from it,” he stated.

Furthermore, Mitsotakis stressed that the message ND wishes to send with its economic programme can be summarised as follows: fewer taxes, and more and better jobs in the private sector.