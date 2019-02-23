PM Tsipras Supports Athens Mayoral Candidate Eliopoulos

Athens belongs to the many, not to the elite or high-born who consider the city their property, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday at an event to lend support to the candidacy of Nassos Eliopoulos as mayor of Athens.

“Athens belongs to Athenians, to young people, to those who have the right dream and live with dignity in this city that can again become viable and friendly in daily terms of its residents, especially those living in working class neighbourhoods, the disadvantaged neighbourhoods of the city,” Tsipras said. “We must prove that Athens belongs to the multitude, it does not belong to the elite, the rich or political families that see Athens as their inherited property.”

Tsipras praised Eliopoulos for his tenure at the Labour Ministry’s inspection service, saying that despite his relatively unknown political profile, “tens of thousands of employees that no longer work round the clock” know the candidate from all his efforts to oblige employers to follow the law.