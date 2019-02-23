KRINOS Recipes for The National Herald

GRILLED OCTOPUS (Htapothi sta Karvouna)

Octopus is the ultimate Greek meze and goes perfectly with strong ouzo.

Portion: Yields 4-8 servings

Ingredients:

1 large octopus (about 3 pounds or 1.36 kilograms)

½ cup Krinos Extra virgin olive oil

1/3 cup Krinos Red-wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Krinos oregano

½ teaspoon black pepper

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

Preparation:

Wash and clean the octopus: Cut away the hood and pinch out the beak-like mouth. Place the octopus in a large pot. Cover and cook over low heat with no liquid in the pot, for about fifty (50) minutes, until the octopus is bright pink and tender. It will exude its own liquid. Remove, drain, and cool.

Divide and cut the octopus by its tentacles. Combine all the ingredients for the marinade and let the octopus marinate overnight. Prepare the grill or barbecue according to individual equipment instructions. Grill the octopus, brushing it with the marinade, until it is lightly charred and crisp. It should be well done. Serve immediately.

SPINACH AND CHEESE TRIANGLES (Spanakopitakia)

By now, spanakopita is as American as pizza. There is something very satisfying about the combination of feta, spinach and onions.

Portion: Yields about 75 triangles

Ingredients:

1 10-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, thawed

4 scallions, greens included, trimmed and chopped

1 bunch flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

1 bunch fresh dill, finely chopped

½ pound (227g) Krinos feta, crumbled

2 eggs, well beaten

½ teaspoon grated nutmeg

Krinos Sea Salt, pepper to taste

2 tablespoons plus 1/3 cup Krinos Extra-Virgin olive oil

1/4 pound (114g) butter, melted

1lb (454g) Athens/Apollo fillo, thawed and at room temperature

NOTE: Follow fillo preparation instructions

Preparation:

Squeeze the spinach dry between the palms of your hands and place in the bowl of a food processor. Add the scallions, parsley, dill, feta, eggs, nutmeg, salt, pepper, and 2 tablespoons olive oil and pulse on and off several times to combine thoroughly.

Remove the mixture to a bowl, taste and adjust seasoning with additional salt, pepper or nutmeg if desired.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Cut the stacked fillo dough lengthwise into 2-inch wide strips. Cover with a damp kitchen towel and set aside. Place one strip of phyllo on your work surface and brush with some of the melted butter. Top with another strip, brush with butter, and repeat once more. Place a tablespoon of filling on one end of strip one inch from the end. Fold in the corner of the end to form a triangle. Then, fold in the triangle edge to form another triangle. Continue folding like a flag, until a triangle pastry is complete. Transfer to a baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining phyllo strips and filling. Brush the triangle pastries with the remaining butter. You may need to melt additional butter for brushing. The triangles can be covered with plastic wrap or put in a freezer bag and frozen at this point for up to a month, if needed. Bake in the preheated 375-degree oven for 18–20 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.

Bon Appetit!