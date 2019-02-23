Not Just Soap Operas: Dicopoulos Takes On Divas

Greek-American soap opera actor Frank Dicopoulos, who has played Frank Achilles Cooper, Jr. on the TV show Guiding Light for 22 years, will be in the show Calling All Divas that opens March 22 at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania.

In an interview with Markos Papadatos of the Digital Journal, he said he will be playing the club owner in the show as well as being a producer and partner for the production. “It is very exciting,” he said.

Oscar-winning songwriter Franke Previte teamed with live show specialist Michael LaFleur and music producer Dennis D’Amico. “When I met Franke, we realized that we had a lot of commonalities and he told me he was doing this project, and it sounded fantastic. I told him that I wanted to help him with that, and the rest is history,” Dicopoulos said.