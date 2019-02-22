Antentokounmpo on Forbes “30 Under 30” List in 2 Categories

NEW YORK – Giannis Antentokounmpo, for yet another year, finds himself on the Forbes 30 under 30 list. The “Greek Freak” is in two categories on this year’s list, one being “Celebrities” and the other “Sports”. Forbes writes that the Milwaukee Bucks’ Greek power forward saw his income rise 500% last year with his newly signed $100 million with his team and a contract renewal of his personal sponsorship with Nike.

His previous endorsement deal with Nike brought in Giannis approximately $20,000 annually but his new contract is estimated to be nearly $9 million the first year with gradual increases as the contract matures.

Nike is going to create its first shoe for the Greek superstar so Giannis will have his very own signature shoe by the end of the year. Besides Nike, Giannis is sponsored by: BMO Harris, Kronos Foods and many other companies in Greece.

Forbes, which lists Giannis as the 93rd among 100 most-famous people, regardless of age for 2018, does not fail to mention that the Greek Freak has dramatically improved his performances on the basketball court, all while emphasizing that he is still just 24 years old.

Steven Marangos:

Steven Marangos (Senior Associate, Blackstone), age 29, can also be found on Forbes’ list. Marangos, according to Forbes, has done $1 billion dollars worth of direct investments as a member of Blackstone Tactical Opportunities. He is on a two-person team that led Blackstone’s investment into Fidelity & Guarantee Life. He played a key role in pushing Blackstone into insurance and in the formation of the insurance solution unit. He lives in New York and has earned an Arts and Sciences degree from Georgetown University.

Michael Krakaris:

Michael Krakaris (there is no official verification of his Greek heritage), age 24, is the cofounder of Deliverr. Having become aware of an opportunity in the field of logistics and retail sales, Michael Krakaris launched Deliverr in 2017 to deliver fast and cost-effective delivery of eBay, Walmart and Shopify’s top commodities. He lives in San Francisco, California, and has earned an Arts and Sciences degree from Northwestern University.

Vangelis Andrikopoulos:

Vangelis Andrikopoulos, age 28, was on the “Forbes” list for Europe. He is an analyst at Outlier Ventures, a VC investment platform and web 3.0 creation.They invest and work with “communities” dealing with personal data, creating a decentralized economy. He hails from Athens and has earned degrees from the University of Westminster and the Technological Educational Institute of Piraeus.