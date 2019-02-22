The 14th Edition of SEEfest Explores Cinema of Audacity, May 1-8

LOS ANGELES – The 2019 South East European Film Festival (SEEFest) in Los Angeles, May 1-8, will explore the theme of cinematic audacity by drawing attention to South East European filmmakers whose works grapple with complex existential, ethical, and historical questions in innovative and provocative ways. The festival will bring to the fore unconventional forms of artistic expression and cinematic representation that inform a diverse body of films. These works are further problematized by the region’s unique border dynamics.

SEEFest 2019 invites you to join them in celebrating filmmakers from South East Europe, whose nuanced sensibility to geopolitical boundaries underscores their transient, porous, and frequently contested nature.

Mark your calendar as SEEfest presents internationally acclaimed films, art installations, film retrospectives, literary salons, and other events. The festival begins with the Opening Night Gala and ends with a Closing Night Gala, and in between enjoy a variety of shorts, documentaries, feature films, and special screenings.

Festival passes are now on sale and provide entry into all films and events during the eight-day festival. SEEfest Cine-Fan members enjoy a 20% discount on season passes and single tickets.

This year’s SEEfest theme art design is by Elyas Beria.

