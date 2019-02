Dear Editor,

Alexis (Tsipras) the Midget, in making his decision on Macedonia, followed the description by George Horton, the 1922 United States Consul in Smyrna and author of the book about the Great Catastrophe: The Blight of Asia, when one week before the great fire that burned the City stated: “Greeks can betray even their own country only for their political party to stay one more week in power,” ‘nough said!

Dean C. Lomis, PhD

Newark, DE