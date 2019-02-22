Anti-Populist Tsipras Makes Greece EU’s 2nd Most Populist

As he’s been railing against populist right-wing governments in the European Union, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras has made Greece the second-most populist country in the bloc, a survey showed.

Greece is behind only Hungary, which has a strongman ruler blocking refugees and migrants and reprimanded by the EU for his authoritarianism, with Tsipras’ administration seen being as repressive from the left side in terms of “authoritarian populism”, according to this year’s Authoritarian Populism Index, compiled by Sweden’s Timbro think tank.

According to its website, the Timbro Authoritarian Populism Index is the “only Europe-wide comprehensive study that aims to shed light on whether populism poses a long-term threat to European liberal democracies.”

The annual study was presented in Athens by the Center for Liberal Studies – Markos Dragoumis (KEFiM) said the business newspaper Naftemporiki.

Based on the Europe-wide study, Italy is in third place. The Swedish think tank notes that Greece is one of four EU member-states where the government is comprised only of populists, while populist parties – whether on the right or left – collected more than 50 percent of the votes in the last general election, September 2015.

Tsipras and his party took power in January, 2015 on the back of anti-austerity pledges and promises to drive out international creditors before he reneged on both, seeing him plummet in polls with elections coming this year.

He promised to bring a Leftist revolution across Europe but has lost the support of a majority of Greeks after also making a deal to give away the name of the ancient Greek province Macedonia to rename The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, which is now North Macedonia.