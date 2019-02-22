Greek Prosecutor Blocks Koufodinas’ Seventh Furlough

ATHENS – Terrorist assassin Dimitris Koufodinas’ bid for a fifth vacation from jail has been stymied for now after a prosecutor objected to a prison parole board’s recommendation he should be allowed to stroll free for six days.

Koufodinas, who was transferred from the capital’s alleged high-security Korydallos Prison to an agricultural jail in central Greece last summer, appealed to the board about the prosecutor’s hesitation, asking he be allowed another furlough starting Feb. 8.

He is serving 11 life sentences for masterminding a terror spree by the now-disbanded Nov. 17 who killed 23 people, including five Americans attached to the US Embassy over the years.

The US, which denounced previous furloughs for him, has stopped objecting in the aftermath of a US-Greece Strategic Dialogue and wanting a greater military presence in Greece and to help American businesses, the murders set aside.

While furlough rules reportedly require at least two months between vacations, the Feb. 28 start date would give Koufodinas his second in a month and with no reports other prisoners are getting the same deal as the law allows.

His furloughs are backed by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, the party riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers and critics contending the government is setting the way for Koufodinas’ outright release at some point.