ND Leader Mitsotakis to Pay Visit to Russia, to Meet with Medvedev

ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader will pay a two-day visit to Russia next Wednesday and Thursday (27 and 28 February).

During his visit, Mitsotakis will meet with the Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, as well as with top officials of the Russian government.

ND leader Mitsotakis meets US Ambassador Pyatt

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday had a meeting with US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, according to an announcement.

The main issues on the agenda were: attracting foreign investments to Greece and enhancing US-Greek cooperation in energy, as well as on security issues concerning the wider region around Greece.

Pyatt also informed Mitsotakis about a large US mission due to arrive in Greece next week to participate in the Delphi Economic Forum.