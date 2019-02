ATHENS – “Three new stations on Line 3 of the Athens Metro are about to be completed by June,” the president of Attiko Metro, Yiannis Mylopoulos, said on Friday in a statements to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA).

These first three stations to be delivered are: Aghia Varvara, Korydallos and Nikea. This is part of the Athens Metro Line 3 extension project.

The rest of the project that will extend Line 3 to the Piraeus Municipal Theatre will be delivered in about two years.