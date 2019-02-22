George Stephanopoulos Signs Multi-Million Dollar Deal with ABC News

NEW YORK – Greek-American news anchor George Stephanopoulos has signed a multi-million dollar, four-year deal with ABC News, according to the New York Post’s Page Six. The article cites “sources” who said that Stephanopoulos was “heavily courted by both CBS and CNN as the end of his last contract approached… but in the end, he stayed put, signing a deal with ABC worth somewhere between $15 million and $18 million per year.”

Stephanopoulos just completed his most recent five-year contract with the network at $15 million per year, Page Six reported.

He has been with ABC News since 2002 and anchors the network’s Good Morning America and This Week.

Page Six reported that “Stephanopoulos decided to stay because ‘ABC has been his home for 20-something years,’” and he “has had a big year, landing blockbuster interviews with former FBI Director James Comey, former Donald Trump fixer Michael Cohen, and the president himself,” among others.