SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Jim Boeheim was involved in a fatal car crash while he was trying to avoid a car that was stopped after hitting a protective railing in an earlier, unrelated crash. Coach Boeheim is fully cooperating with the police investigation that is currently ongoing.

According to leaks from the investigation, the 74-year-old coach struck and killed 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez with his vehicle on Interstate 690. Mr. Jimenez was the passenger of the car which hit the protective railing and was located outside of the vehicle when the fatal incident occurred.

Jimenez was immediately taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. As released by authorities, Jim Boeheim tested negative for alcohol and no charges have been brought up against him as of yet.

At the same time, police made it clear that the rainfall preceding the incident did not in any way affect the interstate roadway.