Europa League: Hopes of Dream Run by Olympiacos End in Kiev (1-0)

Olympiacos’s dreams of a deep-run in this year’s edition of the UEFA Europa League were extinguished in Kiev on Thursday at Olimpiyskiy Stadium, where the Greek giants were defeated 1-0 by Dynamo Kiev. Tonight’s result, combined with the 2-2 match in Piraeus a week ago resulted in Olympiacos crashing out of the tournament.

The Reds did not manage to continue the positive momentum gained by their lopsided derby win against AEK over the weekend and generally did not seem up to the task tonight against their Ukrainian opponents., From the moment that they allowed Fran Sol to score in the middle of the first half, the chances to qualify to the next round of the tournament got significantly slimmer. In the second half, Olympiacos had two big chances to answer and score to put the pressure on the Ukrainians but both chances were denied by Dynamo’s keeper Denys Boyko.

The Piraeus-based club started the match cautiously against the Ukrainian side who entered the game in attack-mode. Pedro Martins-coached Olympiacos tried to threaten for the first time in the match in the 6’ with a long range shot by Hassan that sliced wide. Ten minutes later, Podence worked the left side of the pitch with Tsimikas who then crossed the ball near Boyko’s goal but the goalkeeper parried the ball out of play. Gradually, the Olympiacos showed glimpses of balanced play as the game wore on. They looked more comfortable on the ball and drove forward more frequently.

However, in the 32’ Dynamo surprised Olympiacos and opened up the scoring for the night. Mykolenko played a through ball to Sol who then sent the ball into the back of the net from inside the penalty box. The reds did not manage to immediately react to going down in the score and almost conceded again in the first half’s waning moments of injury time but goalkeeper Sa denied Sol a second goal by stopping his close-range shot.

Olympiacos started the second half with a greater sense of urgency and in the 51’ Torosidis crossed the ball for Masouras who sent the ball just barely wide of the net. In the 60’ Olympiacos threatened again with a long-range shot from Fortounis that was stopped by Boyko. In the 75’ after a terrific individual effort from Masouras, Hassan tried a close range shot which forced Boyko into a difficult save but the Ukrainian keeper nonetheless was up to the task to stop it.

The red lost their last big chance to get back into the match and the berth to the next round when in the 87’ with Guerrero shooting from within the penalty box and Boyko parried it away.

The game was officiated by Slovakian Ivan Kruzliak who showed yellow cards to: Cisse, Verbic, Kedziora, Podence, Shepelev and Torosidis.

DYNAMO KIEV: Boyko, Verbic (92 ‘Smyrnyi), Shepelev, Sol (92’ Rusyn), Shaparenko (76 ‘Harmash), Tsygankov, Mykolenko, Burda, Buyalskyi, Shabanov, Kedziora.

OLYMPIACOS: Sa, Torosidis, Meriah, Cisse, Tsimikas, Bouchalakis (65 ‘Natkho), Guilherme, Podence, DIas (46’ Masouras), Fortounis (65 ‘Guerrero)