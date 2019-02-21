US-Greek Dialogue Meeting Takes Place at Foreign Ministry

ATHENS – The development of the bilateral cooperation in the trade, investments, energy and regional economic cooperation and people-to-people contacts were discussed during a broad meeting at the Foreign Ministry on Thursday between Greece and the United States.

Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos chaired the meeting with an American delegation chaired by US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt in the context of US-Greece dialogue that was inaugurated in Washington on December 13, 2018.

Both sides agreed to monitor progress better while they set a specific timetable for the next meetings.

They praised the dynamic of their relations and reaffirmed their mutual engagement to further deepen their cooperation.