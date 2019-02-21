Report: More than 30 Million Τravellers Came to Greece in 2018

The number of people that travelled to Greece in 2018 rose to 30.12 million, reflecting a 10.8 pct increase in inbound traveller flows, up from 27.194 million in 2017, according to figures published on Thursday by the Bank of Greece (BoG).

Similarly, travel receipts presented an increase of 10.1 pct compared to 2017, rising to 16.113 billion euros. According to the BoG report, this is due to a 11.9 pct increase in travel receipts originating from the European Union, which came to 11.034 billion euros for 2018; and an increase, by 7.3 pct, in travel receipts from non-EU residents, which came to 4.662 billion euros.

Regarding the tourists’ countries of origin, the the central bank figures showed that 21.398 million travellers came from the EU28, or 15.1 pct more than in 2017; while 8.725 million travellers to Greece were from non-EU countries, increasing marginally by 1.3 pct in comparison with 2017.

Visitors from the euro area rose by 15.9 pct compared with 2017, and by 14.2 pct from EU countries not in the euro area. Specifically, the number of visitors from Germany increased by 18.2 pct to 4.381 million, as did the number of visitors from France, by 7.3 pct to 1.524 million. The number of visitors from the United Kingdom decreased by 2.0 pct to 2.943 million. Finally, turning to non-EU28 countries, the number of visitors from Russia fell by 11.6 pct to 520 thousand, whereas the number of visitors from the United States rose by 26.9 pct to 1.097 million.