ND Open to Creation of Supervised Areas for Drug Users, Mitsotakis Says

The creation of supervised areas for drug use, which New Democracy (ND) said is initially seeing positively, was the focus of a meeting between ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis and representatives of agencies and experts in the field on Thursday.

Mitsotakis reiterated that he had discussed this stance during a recent meeting with young people who had completed rehab programmes.

In Thursday’s meeting the main opposition leader reiterated the necessity of addressing this real problem, and said addicted individuals should be helped instead of ingesting drugs on the streets of Athens.

“I want to re-introduce to public dialogue the problem of the uncontrollable drug use in Athens as well in other cities,” Mitsotakis said. “A problem the has assumed great dimensions as well as serious social connotation, but also an aspect that refers to the public health. It is a problem we can’t pretend we are not seeing, when drug users are loitering in the streets of Athens. We are open to discussion without any prejudices and without taboos. To discuss the proposal for supervised drug use areas,” he added.