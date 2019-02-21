Father Nicolaos Zervas Honored in Australia

NEWCASTLE, Australia – Father Nicolaos Zervas of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Newcastle received the Seniors Local Achievement Award on February 21, the Newcastle Herald (NH) reported.

Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp noted that the award recognized the 85-year-old priest’s decades of service to the city, adding that “Father Zervas is an absolute blessing to the Newcastle community… He must be the lifeblood of volunteering in Newcastle!” NH reported.

For over 40 years, Fr. Zervas has volunteered with many organizations in Newcastle. He was previously honored with “an Order of Australia Medal for his services to the community,” NH reported, adding that he has also volunteered with “Meals on Wheels, Northern Settlement Services, Ethnic Communities Council and Lifeline,” “has taught scripture at many local schools, is a founding member of Greek Day Care and is a life member of Hippocrates Aged Care, Fronditha Aged Care Nursing Home, and Hamilton Olympic Soccer Club,” and “also spends two days of his week visiting people in hospitals and nursing homes.”

Helping other gives Fr. Zervas “strength,” he told NH, adding that “all my life I have believed I have to help people. Out there, there are a lot of people who need help.”

The Seniors Local Achievement Awards are given out annually to honor seniors in a variety of fields such as business, science, and community service, among others. The Department of Ageing, Disability and Home Care of New South Wales administers the awards.