Life and Work of Greek Poet Titos Patrikios, 90, Celebrated in London

LONDON (ANA/Irini Rakintzi) – The life and work of acclaimed Greek poet Titos Patrikios, 90, will be highlighted at a special event in London.

Patrikios, who turns 91 in May, will attend the event in person.

The event will include poem recitings, screenings of audiovisual material, music and lectures.

Titos Patrikios has said that after many years of absence he will return to the British capital on March 10 to meet his Greek and British friends attending the event as well as readers that will have the opportunity to talk with him.

The event is held by the Greek Library of London (www.ekivil.org) in cooperation with the Poetry Office and is held under the auspices of the Culture Ministry, the Greek Embassy in London and the Greek Writers’ Society.

“The most important thing is not to withdraw into a shell and into our solitude” Titos Patrikios told ANA. “Public readings and the meetings for poetry are something very useful,” he added.

A selection of Patrikios’ poems will be recited in both Greek and in English.