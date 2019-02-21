President Trump Congratulates PM Tsipras on Prespes Agreement

ATHENS – US President Donald Trump congratulated Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the ratification of the Prespes Agreement by the Greek Parliament. As he said, the deal is an achievement of historical significance for the Balkans and also proof of the courage of Tsipras’ leadership.

The US President added that Greece has proved to be a pillar of stability in a complex region while expressing the hope that the deal will inspire other countries in the region to resolve their bilateral issues.

The US President reiterated that Greece is an important ally and partner of the United States and that it looks forward to continuing cooperation to ensure peace and prosperity in the eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans.