Storm Dumps Snow or Heavy Rain, Snarls Travel in Much of US (Vid & Pics)

By Associated Press February 21, 2019

Snow falls on the White House during a winter storm, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK (AP) — A sprawling storm dumped several inches of snow from the Midwest to the East Coast and deluged the South with rain Wednesday as it closed schools, snarled air travel and littered highways with crashes.

Only a few inches of snow fell along the Interstate 95 corridor from New York to Washington, but it was enough to put a scare into an area that has seen little of it this winter. Schools and government offices around the region closed early.

New Jersey’s governor declared a state of emergency, even though only 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow was expected before turning to rain Wednesday night. State and local government offices in Delaware closed early, and so did local offices in Philadelphia.

But the evening commute started out on a good note. A spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic had said earlier in the afternoon it appeared motorists heeded warnings to stay off roads.

Nationwide, more than 2,200 flights were canceled and more than 5,500 were delayed, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. The mid-Atlantic region was especially hard hit as airlines pulled flights ahead of the storm. Washington’s Reagan National Airport led the pack.

“Travel anymore is not easy, so you expect the unexpected,” said Stacy Flye, trying to get home to Florida. “And you know, we knew the weather was going to be bad, but sometimes you just have to take your chances.”

Amtrak made changes to its Keystone service between New York and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Multiple crashes, including a jackknifed tractor-trailer, shut down westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County.

Farther west, snow forced Minneapolis and St. Paul schools and scores of other districts in Minnesota and Wisconsin to cancel classes as up to 10 inches of snow fell on the region.


Schools, businesses and government offices in Kansas closed or announced plans to start late. Several school districts closed in Missouri, where officials said many roads across the northern half of the state were partially or completely snow covered.

The storm produced heavy rain and flash floods in parts of the Deep South. Water covered roads in parts of eastern Mississippi and northern Alabama.

Creeks swelled in Tennessee, and about 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain fell Tuesday and Wednesday at Nashville International Airport. As much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain is expected through Saturday.

A man walks near accumulated snow along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. A winter storm is expected to drop up to 3 inches (8 centimeters) of snow on Las Vegas’ southern and western outskirts while other parts of the metro area will get rain mixed with snow. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Anna Kunkel clears snow off of her car while digging it out along South Fourth Street Wednesday morning, Feb. 20, 2019, in North Mankato, Minn. (Pat Christman/The Free Press via AP)
Billy Steiner blows snow off of his sidewalk along Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. The City of North Mankato called a snow emergency for the first time in 10 years that will last until Thursday at 6 p.m. (Jackson Forderer/The Free Press via AP)
A worker at City Hall shovels snow during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Morgan Wood and her friend Aleena Gula scrape snow and ice off Wood’s vehicle on Clay Street after a winter storm in Blacksburg, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 20 2019. “Winter in Blacksburg is beautiful.” said Wood who is originally from Yorktown, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Fresh snow coats a sign at the top of Ski Run Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Skiers eager to hit the slopes had to sit out a Presidents’ Day holiday weekend as heavy snow and rain fell for a fourth straight day Friday in California’s mountains, where the snow was so deep in some areas plows couldn’t go out and cities were running out of places to pile it. (Ryan Hoffman/The Tahoe Tribune via AP)
Drivers make their way up and down a snow-packed street in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Skiers eager to hit the slopes had to sit out a Presidents’ Day holiday weekend as heavy snow and rain fell for a fourth straight day Friday in California’s mountains, where the snow was so deep in some areas plows couldn’t go out and cities were running out of places to pile it. (Ryan Hoffman/The Tahoe Tribune via AP)
